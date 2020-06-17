Etsy Celebrates Artisans with 2nd Annual Design Awards

Etsy opened nominations for its annual design awards known as “The Etsies.” The awards recognize “brilliantly designed, wonderfully one-of-a-kind Etsy items from around the globe.”

Etsy users can nominate a favorite seller whose designs they admire. “Simply fill out a short nomination form by July 1, and we’ll contact the seller to pass along the praise and encourage them to enter an item into our competition.”

Etsy is encouraging users to submit nominations by giving them a chance to win one of ten $1,000 Etsy gift cards.

Etsy’s trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said in Wednesday’s announcement, “Now more than ever, it’s important to uplift and support their businesses, and show them some extra love.”

Etsy will announce 100 finalists in September and will announce the winners in October. There will be one $15,000 Grand Prize winner, ten $1,000 Category winners, and a $5,000 People’s Choice Award winner.

Johnson and actress Drew Barrymore will be judging the Etsy Design Awards. You can find more information on the announcement on the Etsy blog.