Etsy Says Its Phone Support Remains Open for Calls

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Getting support can be tricky these days with so many customer service reps now working from home, but Etsy wants sellers to know it is providing around-the-clock support.

A representative reached out after seeing a letter from an EcommerceBytes reader who bemoaned a lack of phone support.

Etsy offers phone support from 7 am – 10 pm EST, seven days a week, the Etsy spokesperson told EcommerceBytes, and chat support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “We are committed to supporting our 2.7 million sellers, particularly during this challenging time,” she said.

She also explained that Etsy had recently consolidated one of its customer service lines, which could have contributed to the reader’s issue. Sellers can find more information about contacting Etsy Support in its Help Center.

