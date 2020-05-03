Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Amazon FBA Adjusts Policies for Seller Fulfilled Orders

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon FBA Adjusts Policies for Seller Fulfilled Orders

Amazon FBA made temporary changes to some of its policies, giving sellers more time to process returns and issue refunds. The change is presumably a response to the COVID pandemic as sellers institute quarantine and disinfecting practices on items returned from customers.

The change applies to Amazon prepaid return label returns (Prime and non-Prime). For the month of May, sellers have 14 calendar days for returns; it will revert back to the required 2-calendar days return processing time on June 1, 2020.

Amazon explained:

“During the extension period, the seller reimbursement filing window will be temporarily increased to 90 calendar days. You can submit SAFE-T claims for refunds issued in the prior 90 days during this period. The filing window for SAFE-T claims will revert to 60 days after May 31, 2020.

“You may also file a SAFE-T claim for refunds that you issued during the extension period. These claims will be processed in the same manner as standard SAFE-T claims in which Amazon Customer Service issues a refund to a customer.”

Amazon’s standard SAFE-T claim process will resume policy starting on May 31, 2020.

One seller said they hoped Amazon would educate sellers, fearing an increase in A-to-Z Claims – see the announcement and seller comments on Seller Central on Amazon.com.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply