Amazon FBA Adjusts Policies for Seller Fulfilled Orders

Amazon FBA made temporary changes to some of its policies, giving sellers more time to process returns and issue refunds. The change is presumably a response to the COVID pandemic as sellers institute quarantine and disinfecting practices on items returned from customers.

The change applies to Amazon prepaid return label returns (Prime and non-Prime). For the month of May, sellers have 14 calendar days for returns; it will revert back to the required 2-calendar days return processing time on June 1, 2020.

Amazon explained:

“During the extension period, the seller reimbursement filing window will be temporarily increased to 90 calendar days. You can submit SAFE-T claims for refunds issued in the prior 90 days during this period. The filing window for SAFE-T claims will revert to 60 days after May 31, 2020.

“You may also file a SAFE-T claim for refunds that you issued during the extension period. These claims will be processed in the same manner as standard SAFE-T claims in which Amazon Customer Service issues a refund to a customer.”

Amazon’s standard SAFE-T claim process will resume policy starting on May 31, 2020.

One seller said they hoped Amazon would educate sellers, fearing an increase in A-to-Z Claims – see the announcement and seller comments on Seller Central on Amazon.com.