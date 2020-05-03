Etsy Makes It Easier for Sellers to Request USPS Pickup

Etsy made some changes to its Shipping Labels feature to make it easier for sellers to request pickup from the USPS – and to make it easier for buyers to return items.

It announced the two new features as follows:

Request a free pickup from USPS on Etsy

“For those in the US who are unable to get to the post office right now, the new “request a pick up” feature for Etsy Shipping Labels will allow you to easily ship from home–for free. Place your packages on your doorstep and voila!”

Offer your shoppers USPS return labels

“Returns are now easier with return labels. If you offer returns on your items, you can now send your US customers a return label through Messages. You’ll only get billed if the return is shipped, and can choose to pay for the postage or deduct the cost from the item refund.”

You can read the full post on the Etsy Announcement board.