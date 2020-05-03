eBay Affiliates Disappointed over Reporting Glitch

eBay “forgot” to cap affiliate commissions for March thanks to a glitch, so it had to adjust publishers’ reports downward.

Participants of the eBay Partner Network who were affected received the following notice:

“Transactions associated with your account for the month of March exceeded the earnings cap outlined in our rate card. Due to a system error, the cap was not applied correctly, so we will be adding an adjustment to your account. The adjustment will show as a negative amount in “other earnings.” We are working to have the cap correctly applied at the time of the transaction so as to avoid future adjustments.”

The last sentence indicates eBay is still working to fix the glitch.

In the fall, eBay changed how payouts are based (see more in this October EcommerceBytes Blog post), and on Friday, we wrote about another change to the affiliate program in which eBay cut “loyalty” affiliate rates to zero commissions as of May 2, 2020.