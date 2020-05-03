Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Affiliates Disappointed over Reporting Glitch

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Affiliates Disappointed over Reporting Glitch

eBay “forgot” to cap affiliate commissions for March thanks to a glitch, so it had to adjust publishers’ reports downward.

Participants of the eBay Partner Network who were affected received the following notice:

“Transactions associated with your account for the month of March exceeded the earnings cap outlined in our rate card. Due to a system error, the cap was not applied correctly, so we will be adding an adjustment to your account. The adjustment will show as a negative amount in “other earnings.” We are working to have the cap correctly applied at the time of the transaction so as to avoid future adjustments.”

The last sentence indicates eBay is still working to fix the glitch.

In the fall, eBay changed how payouts are based (see more in this October EcommerceBytes Blog post), and on Friday, we wrote about another change to the affiliate program in which eBay cut “loyalty” affiliate rates to zero commissions as of May 2, 2020.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply