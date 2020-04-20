Online marketplace Bonanza now offers Stripe payments to all sellers, it announced on Monday.

“We are very excited to be able to finally activate this option as it took us a bit more time than we anticipated,” according to Bonanza’s Seller Happiness Manager Shelly. “Stripe is a payments platform that provides smooth solutions for businesses of all sizes, giving buyers a choice besides PayPal on how to pay for their purchase.”

Previously Stripe was only available to sellers with a paid membership subscription.

Sellers who want to use Stripe to offer added payment methods can create a Stripe account by visiting “Payments & Purchases” settings. Those who are already using Stripe on other platforms can connect their existing account and manage payments from Bonanza sales directly on Stripe, Shelly explained.

“Stripe will charge an initial fee of 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, similar to what you pay on PayPal,” she explained. “There are no additional fees from Bonanza, aside from the final value fees you’re familiar with, which will be billed as usual — nothing about the Bonanza billing process will change.”

You can read the full announcement on the Bonanza blog.