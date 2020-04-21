eBay Extends Seller Listing Promotions through July

eBay is extending its listing promotions to Store and non-Store subscribers. Each category of seller gets additional free listings through July.

eBay explained:

“On March 17, 2020, we announced all eBay Store subscribers could list up to 50,000 additional fixed price listings free in March and up to 50,000 additional listings free in April in order to test new inventory that buyers may be searching for in the challenging COVID-19 environment. Then on April 2, 2020, we announced that sellers who do not currently have a store would receive 200 additional fixed price and auction listings free to list and sell more during this challenging time.

“These promotions were well received by our sellers and many of you shared that you’d like to have more time to take full advantage of the free listings. Effective immediately, to make sure you have ample time to bring on new inventory, we’re extending both of these offers through July 31. If you are a store subscriber, you will have 50,000 additional free listings per month for May, June, and July once activated. All other sellers will receive 200 additional fixed price and auction listings for May, June, and July once the promotion is activated.”

Note that eBay is not waiving any fees for sellers in the US, though it is deferring certain fees for Store owners.

You can find Tuesday’s announcement on the eBay Announcement Board. Be sure to read the full announcement and all details and restrictions, and let us know what you think.