eBay UK Runs Seller Promo, Adds UPS to Delivery Options

eBay is running a seller promotion for business sellers in the UK and is also offering a new shipping option through its eBay Delivery service.

Monday’s two announcements follow below:

Covid-19 business sellers support: eBay Listing Week – free listings & £1 Final value fee max.

As part of our ongoing efforts to support eBay businesses during these unprecedented times, we’re inviting established business sellers to take part in a 7-day listing promotion from 20 April.

We’re sending out invitations by email but you can also click the following link to see if you’re eligible to activate the promotion: Click here to activate your invitation.

Simply activate the offer from the invitation or from the links in this post and start listing. There will be no listing fees on up to 100 items listed before 11.59 pm on the 26 April. Business sellers taking part will only pay a maximum of £1 Final value fees on each of those items sold within 30 days of listing.

eBay Listing Week promo is by invitation only and certain category restrictions as well as promotion Terms & Conditions will apply.

UPS International launches on eBay Delivery powered by Packlink

We have launched an international service on eBay Delivery powered by Packlink through UPS.

Sending your parcels with eBay Delivery powered by Packlink is less hassle as you can:

quickly and easily print UPS International labels directly from eBay

take advantage of UPS drop-off or collection options

Offer your customers an international delivery using fully tracked UPS International delivery.

In order to send your sold items using eBay Delivery powered by Packlink:

1) Select the eBay Delivery – Packlink option when creating or editing your listing.

2) Add International Postage, Other Postage Options (Flat: same cost to all buyers).

3) Add the Packlink International service.

Once your item has sold:

1) Select Print Postage Label.

2) Select the UPS International service.

UPS International rates via eBay Delivery powered by Packlink can be found here.

UPS drop-off locations (‘Access Points) can be found here.

In this uncertain period caused by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, we’ve put together some guidance and information for your eBay business. Find out more about eBay support for your business

