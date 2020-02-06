Amazon Launched 225 Tools and Services for Sellers in 2019

Amazon said it launched 225 new tools and services to help third-party sellers last year, and said small- and medium-sized businesses had a record-breaking year on Amazon. “more than 15,000 businesses surpassing $1 million in sales in 2019 – double-digit growth since last year,” it wrote.

The news came in a press release on Tuesday in which Amazon said it had invested $15 billion in “third-party seller success” last year, worldwide.

Amazon continues to expand new services as it expands into new markets. The BBC reported that in India, for example, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos committed to investing $1 billion to digitize small and medium businesses so they can sell and operate online. The article also said Amazon expects to export $10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025, and that Amazon has already committed to $5.5 billion of investment in the country.

Other statistics published in Amazon’s press release this week include the following:

Nearly 25,000 American small and medium-sized businesses surpassed $500,000 in sales in Amazon’s stores in 2019

Third-party sellers sold more than 700 million items in Amazon’s U.S. store that shipped with Prime Free One-Day Delivery or faster in 2019

Third-party sellers – mostly SMBs – saw worldwide unit sales experience double-digit year-over-year growth, surpassing a billion items sold in Amazon’s stores.

Sales by third-party sellers – mostly SMBs – in Amazon’s stores far exceeded $2 billion on Prime Day 2019.

Small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon’s stores have created an estimated 1.6 million jobs worldwide, with more than half in the U.S.

Amazon Storefronts, Amazon’s curated destination to shop exclusively from American SMBs, has surpassed 2.5 million products from nearly 30,000 U.S. companies.

Amazon provided some examples of the tools and services for small businesses released in 2019:

Brand Analytics and Brand Dashboard . Brand owner sellers enrolled in Brand Registry can use Brand Analytics and the Brand Dashboard to track product performance and access traffic and conversion recommendations. Amazon sellers viewed the metrics on their Brand Dashboard more than a million times in 2019.

. Brand owner sellers enrolled in Brand Registry can use Brand Analytics and the Brand Dashboard to track product performance and access traffic and conversion recommendations. Amazon sellers viewed the metrics on their Brand Dashboard more than a million times in 2019. Manage Your Experiments . Manage Your Experiments lets sellers run experiments like A/B testing to see how content on their listings performs. These learnings help sellers optimize product content and drive sales.

. Manage Your Experiments lets sellers run experiments like A/B testing to see how content on their listings performs. These learnings help sellers optimize product content and drive sales. New Product Optimizer . The New Product Optimizer provides recommendations and best practices to help brand owner sellers launch new products successfully.

. The New Product Optimizer provides recommendations and best practices to help brand owner sellers launch new products successfully. Growth Navigator . Growth Navigator gives sellers personalized guidance on additional selling programs and features to experiment with to accelerate growth in Amazon’s stores. Each recommendation includes rich educational content, including Seller University videos, to help sellers learn more about the programs and features.

. Growth Navigator gives sellers personalized guidance on additional selling programs and features to experiment with to accelerate growth in Amazon’s stores. Each recommendation includes rich educational content, including Seller University videos, to help sellers learn more about the programs and features. Amazon Live features. U.S.-based sellers enrolled in Brand Registry can engage with customers in real-time and drive sales using interactive livestreams with Amazon Live. New in 2019, customers can now Follow brands that stream on Amazon Live, allowing sellers to connect directly with customers about their products and brands, and build an audience on Amazon.

Amazon said it also launched many free tools within the Seller Central portal in 2019 to help sellers gain richer insights, protect their brands, grow their sales, and delight customers.

See the full release on the AboutAmazon.com website.