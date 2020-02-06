eBay Dangles Coupon in Exchange for Receiving Mobile Alerts

eBay is running a promotion, but in order to get the $5 coupon, you must send a text to eBay, in which case you’ll receive marketing texts until or unless you send a follow-up text to opt out of receiving them.

According to the promotion’s terms and conditions:

“By participating in eBay alerts you are agreeing to receive recurring autodialed marketing messages at the mobile number that you provided when opting into this program.”

eBay sent the promotional offer in an email with a link to a page with the following message:

Ping us for $5 off anything $50+

Text BINGO to 70799 to get your coupon code. Then enter it at checkout.

Offer ends 2/7. Msg & Data rates may apply. Details below, including Mobile Alerts.

The coupon is a $5 discount off a minimum purchase of $50 and is valid until 11:59 PM PT on February 7, 2020, you can find the promotion landing page on the eBay website.