eBay Officially Announces International Shipping Option

eBay officially announced on Thursday a new shipping option called eBay International Standard Delivery, writing that it would be available to all sellers this month.

The program is unlike the eBay Global Shipping Program where buyers are required to pay not only shipping and handling costs, but customs duties, taxes, brokerage, and other fees as well.

The new eBay International Standard Delivery option is “Delivered Duties Unpaid” (DDU) – buyers won’t pay duties and tax at checkout on eBay, but may have to pay the carrier for duties and tax on delivery.

eBay said the program supports shipments to over 210 countries, offers better tracking visibility and includes late delivery protections for standards, service metrics, and feedback.

As we noted in today’s Newsflash article published before eBay issued the official announcement, sellers should read the Terms of Service carefully, as there are size and weight limits, and sellers who use the program may be subject to additional charges.

Read the full announcement on the eBay Announcement Board.