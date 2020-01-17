Amazon Opens New Corporate Office in North West England

Amazon opened a new corporate office in England located in Central Manchester. Over time, the Manchester office will be home to both technical and non-tech employees, including software development engineers, solutions architects, applied scientists, business development specialists and finance analysts.

Amazon has begun recruiting candidates and said the site would house 600 employees, though it didn’t say how long it would take to reach that number.

“This office will result in Amazon employing more than 6,000 people across the North West and helps us to provide more job opportunities and more support for small businesses and tech startups in the local community,” it said in Friday’s announcement. That number includes warehouse workers already employed at fulfillment centers, delivery stations, and the sortation center.

Amazon also noted it is kicking off some university programs in the area, including the AWS re/Start program launched in the UK in 2017, which is a “12-week course which blends theory and practical work with soft skills and employability development to prepare young learners to start a career in cloud computing.”

And the company said its AWS unit would launch an initiative designed to support the development of Manchester-based start-ups, called AWS Startup Garage. See Thursday’s press release for full details.