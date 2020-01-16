Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

What PayPal Did to Help Charities and Fight Crime

Ina Steiner
PayPal
What PayPal Did to Help Charities and Fight Crime

Two big do-good announcements came from PayPal this week – it’s helping charities and fighting crime.

On Thursday, PayPal announced it processed a record $10.3 billion in donations to charities around the world in 2019. Over $1 billion of that came in the final month of the year.

PayPal said mobile and other digital channels continue to change how donors engage with nonprofit organizations, revealing that 21% of all donations processed by PayPal in 2019 were made through mobile devices.

Another factoid: “PayPal is one of the largest digital donation platforms in the world, supporting more than 600,000 nonprofits with fundraising and powering giving for platforms including Facebook, GoFundMe, Airbnb, and eBay.”

PayPal also announced on Thursday it has joined forces with an organization called Polaris to fight human trafficking.

A newly formed Financial Intelligence Unit is made possible by financial and subject matter support from PayPal. It is designed to “leverage intelligence from the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline and other sources to interrupt trafficker cash flows and enable prosecutions for financial crimes including money laundering.”

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply