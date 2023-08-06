Amazon Lets Branded Sellers Offer Tailored Promotions

Amazon has a new feature called Amazon Brand Tailored Promotions that lets sellers who are registered as brands offer loyalty discounts to customers. Previously discounts and deals were only tailored to existing Amazon membership groups such as Amazon Prime, Family, Health, and Student.

The first question sellers may ask is, will discounts offered through the Amazon Brand Tailored Promotions feature apply to all sellers of their brand, and the answer is no. Amazon explained that Brand Tailored Promotions will only apply to the seller creating the promotion, even if multiple selling partners sell a given brand’s products.

Amazon told branded sellers the new promotions feature will help them build their customer base and brand loyalty in Amazon’s store “by offering promotional codes to your potential and new customers.” For example, if someone has added a brand to their shopping cart but hasn’t purchased in 3 months, the seller can offer them a promotional discount on their brand.

The promotional discounts can range from 10% to 50% off on all products to the following six audience types:

Brand Followers: Customers who have clicked to follow your brand in Amazon’s store.

Repeat Customers: Customers who have ordered your brand’s products more than once in the last 12 months.

Recent Customers: The most recent customers who have purchased from your brand.

High-Spend Customers: The highest-spending customers with your brand in the last 12 months.

Potential New Customers: Customers who have clicked on your brand and products or added to cart recently, but have not purchased in the last 12 months.

Cart Abandoners: Customers who have added one or more of your brand’s products in their cart, but haven’t purchased in the last three months.

Sellers are advised to read details about the discounts they offer through the program. For example, when there is an overlap between the different audiences, a buyer may receive two different promotions; if that’s the case, they can use them on two different purchases, but they can only use one tailored promotion on a single purchase.

If multiple promotion codes are set, customers will see the highest value promotion for a given ASIN first on the search and detail page.

Amazon will share more about the Brand Tailored Promotions at the upcoming seller conference Accelerate 2023 taking place in Seattle on September 13-14. For now, Brand Tailored Promotions is available to all brand owners enrolled in the Brand Registry operating in Amazon’s US store, and it plans to make the tool available to sellers in Europe, Japan, Canada, and Mexico in the coming months.