Bonanza Adds FedEx as a Shipping-Label Option

Bonanza now allows sellers to print FedEx shipping labels directly on its marketplace. “With this new addition, sellers can now access highly competitive rates on a variety of domestic FedEx services, providing them with greater flexibility and cost-efficiency in their shipping operations,” Bonanza announced on Friday.

Bonanza already allowed sellers to print USPS shipping labels, and it will make changes to the checkout and listing page “to ensure a seamless experience for users.” Sellers will have the option to select either USPS or FedEx as per their preferred carrier

Currently Bonanza limits FedEx shipping labels to domestic orders, but it plans to add international FedEx services in the future.

Sellers can purchase and print shipping labels from the Selling Dashboard; “When you view an order in “Items Sold,” you’ll see the option “Buy shipping.” It’s located right next to the links you already use to mark items as shipped,” Bonanza explained in Friday’s announcement.