Pitney Bowes Expands Regional Delivery Service to More Markets

Pitney Bowes is expanding its regional delivery service so brands can attain 1-3 day delivery in more markets. The expanded service will help brands and retailers reach an additional 100 million consumers within 1-3 days in select zip codes.

The regional expansion adds 20 major cities across the Southeast and Southwest United States.

Pitney Bowes launched its first regional delivery service models in 2022 in the Northern and Southern California Regions for origins near Los Angeles and San Francisco, and the Northeast Region for origins near New York and Boston.

Pitney Bowes executive Gregg Zegras explained in this week’s announcement via BusinessWire:

“Pitney Bowes helps ecommerce shippers solve one of the most fragmented carrier markets – regional delivery. As brands and retailers look to simplify carrier relationships and improve operational efficiency and customer experience, Pitney Bowes is bringing its investments in automation, robotics, and machine learning to bear to make ecommerce logistics easier for our clients with both national and regional delivery options.”