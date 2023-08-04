Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Pitney Bowes Expands Regional Delivery Service to More Markets

Ina Steiner
Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Expands Regional Delivery Service

Pitney Bowes is expanding its regional delivery service so brands can attain 1-3 day delivery in more markets. The expanded service will help brands and retailers reach an additional 100 million consumers within 1-3 days in select zip codes.

The regional expansion adds 20 major cities across the Southeast and Southwest United States.

Pitney Bowes launched its first regional delivery service models in 2022 in the Northern and Southern California Regions for origins near Los Angeles and San Francisco, and the Northeast Region for origins near New York and Boston.

Pitney Bowes executive Gregg Zegras explained in this week’s announcement via BusinessWire:

“Pitney Bowes helps ecommerce shippers solve one of the most fragmented carrier markets – regional delivery. As brands and retailers look to simplify carrier relationships and improve operational efficiency and customer experience, Pitney Bowes is bringing its investments in automation, robotics, and machine learning to bear to make ecommerce logistics easier for our clients with both national and regional delivery options.”

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply