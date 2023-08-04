Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Amazon Adds More Required Product Attributes for New Listings

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon Adds Required Product Attributes for New Listings

Amazon is adding 274 product attributes for 200 product types that will be required for new listings as of August 16.

According to the August 4 announcement:

“Providing attribute information can help increase sales by making it easier for customers to search for product information that improves their purchase decisions.

“We periodically review listing requirements for the most popular product types to ensure listings contain relevant attribute information that will help customers make a buying decision.

“All new listings for the affected product types will require valid attribute values or the product won’t be added to the catalog. This attribute information isn’t required for active listings.”

One seller commenting on the announcement post wrote, “When ever this happens you can be sure a lot of items will become Search Suppressed. They say it’s for NEW items – but once you edit/update an old listing the validation of fields will occur.”

A couple of sellers said Amazon should supply them with a list of the changes. “Waiting until a listing is suppressed is absolutely ridiculous,” wrote one seller.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply