ShipStation Makes It Easier to Work with Split Orders

Sometimes merchants must split orders into separate shipments, and ShipStation announced enhancements to help them manage split orders.

The shipping software service gave some examples of when a merchant may wish to split orders, such as when orders are large, have multiple heavy items, or contain unique products. In such cases, shipping a single package can be more expensive.

This week, it released an enhanced Order Details interface to provide a more seamless multi-shipment experience, with a dedicated panel view for every shipment. With this new view, merchants can easily move between shipments across a single order and easily update critical information across multiple shipments.

More information is available on the ShipStation announcement board.