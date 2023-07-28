New Amazon Emerald Program Offers 3P Notifications on Seller Central

Amazon is allowing a select number of third-party services to send notifications to sellers directly on Amazon Seller Central, helping sellers get important information from service providers faster. The news was shared with developers at this week’s Amazon Selling Partner DevSummit 2023.

SentryKit announced its addition to the Amazon Emerald program in a YouTube video on Tuesday, describing the program as a “game-changing initiative to allow secure and compliant third-party apps like SentryKit to serve you directly through your Seller Central account.

“You may now receive important, customized business notifications and key updates from SentryKit without having to leave Seller Central.”

Another developer called Getida announced its addition to the Amazon Emerald program in a press release. “With Emerald notifications enabled, FBA sellers – many of whom operate out of Seller Central every day – will have yet another channel that alerts them to the opportunity to maximize their FBA reimbursements.”

Getida CEO Eytan Wiener said, “The development of the Emerald program is yet another example of Amazon improving the experience for third-party sellers and making it easier for them to more effectively manage their business with approved third-party applications like Getida. We were thrilled to be invited to participate in this program.”

A spokesperson for Getida told EcommerceBytes, “Amazon FBA sellers using GETIDA will be notified natively within Seller Central to take action related to their FBA reimbursements such as uploading documentation for expiring claims, providing tracking information, updating user permissions, or viewing a summary of business performance – adding to the ease and evolution of third-party seller businesses.”

Amazon offers an app store where sellers can find 3P solution providers, but for now, it appears only a tiny number of developers are participating in the new Amazon Emerald program.