eBay Confirms Intermittent Bug with Search in Store

Sellers who pay extra for an eBay Store to show off their listings have been battling an intermittent bug impacting search. An eBay moderator confirmed a ticket had been opened (ALERT14841).

A seller reported the bug in a thread on the eBay discussion boards on Thursday in a post titled, “Search Bug?” writing:

“I can search a seller’s store for specific words that are in the titles of items listed for sale by that seller, and the search results will be empty. It doesn’t happen with every word search, but it does happen with some words most all of the time. For example the word “organo” can be searched for within a seller’s store where the word “organo” is used in listing titles, and the search will return no results.”

An eBay moderator replied today:

“It does seem that there is an intermittent issue with search results in a store not populating, and an alert was recently opened for this issue (ALERT14841). I’ve gone ahead an updated the tech board as well.”

The “Current and resolved technical issues” thread on the eBay Technical Issues discussion board shows an alert for the issue was created on July 23: “Seller’s listings are not visible in the search.”

The same thread that shows numerous other issues was updated to show two of them were resolved as of July 27, one dealing with packing slips, the other with checkout (the infamous “We’re sorry, this seller does not ship to your location” bug).