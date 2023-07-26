Bonanza Will Redesign Homepage in Bid to Boost Sales

Bonanza will redesign its homepage as part of its commitment to enhance the buyer experience, showcase a wide inventory, and encourage purchases, according to a spokesperson.

The online marketplace also plans to update category pages. Bonanza announced the news to sellers on Monday.

The new homepage will include curated sections and a streamlined path to purchase. “With intuitive call-to-action buttons, improved product displays, and a seamless checkout process, buyers will find it easier than ever to complete their transactions. This focus on increasing conversions will benefit both sellers and buyers alike.” The new page will continue to feature Hand-Picked Lists.

“The upcoming homepage redesign at Bonanza Worldwide represents a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing the buyer experience and empowering our sellers,” the company stated in Monday’s announcement. “As we continue to roll out updates, including category page enhancements, we look forward to supporting your success and providing an exceptional e-commerce platform for all.”

The move comes after the company redesigned its logo.

Bonanza also briefed sellers on its Seller Playbook in a blog post on Wednesday, calling it a “straightforward guide crafted by the Bonanza team, designed to empower sellers with the knowledge and strategies needed to excel on the platform.”