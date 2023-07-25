USPS No Longer Backs Priority Mail Express Dates to AK, HI with Postage Refunds

The USPS will no longer back Priority Mail Express guarantees with postage refunds for packages that miss the promised deadline to addresses in Alaska and Hawaii. It will continue to allow shippers to request postage refunds for lost packages, however.

The US Postal Service announced on July 24, 2023:

“Effective August 1, 2023, the Postal Service is suspending guaranteed service for Priority Mail Express pieces destined to or originating from Alaska and/or Hawaii. Refund requests for postage will only be processed for loss on Priority Mail Express piece’s destined to or originated from Alaska or Hawaii.”