Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

USPS No Longer Backs Priority Mail Express Dates to AK, HI with Postage Refunds

Ina Steiner
USPS
USPS No Longer Backs PM Express Dates to AK, HI

The USPS will no longer back Priority Mail Express guarantees with postage refunds for packages that miss the promised deadline to addresses in Alaska and Hawaii. It will continue to allow shippers to request postage refunds for lost packages, however.

The US Postal Service announced on July 24, 2023:

“Effective August 1, 2023, the Postal Service is suspending guaranteed service for Priority Mail Express pieces destined to or originating from Alaska and/or Hawaii. Refund requests for postage will only be processed for loss on Priority Mail Express piece’s destined to or originated from Alaska or Hawaii.”

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply