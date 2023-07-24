WooCommerce Merchants Invited to Test TikTok Selling Platform

Ecommerce platform WooCommerce invited merchants to test its new integration with TikTok Shop. WooCommerce had integrated with TikTok last year to allow its merchants to advertise on the social networking platform.

On Thursday, it announced, “With TikTok Shop, Woo merchants can bring their entire inventories to TikTok, and directly sell to TikTok users with in-feed videos, livestreams, and a prominently featured product showcase tab on their profile page. This creates a seamless shopping experience, allowing buyers and browsers to effortlessly transition from discovery to purchase without leaving the TikTok app.”

According to TikTok Shop FAQs, its selling platform charges an unspecified commission fee (“a specific percentage of the total amount of an order”) that will be updated after the early testing stage in the US.

To sell on TikTok Shop, business sellers must supply a US company registration document and the company owner’s passport or driver’s license. Individual sellers must supply a US-issued passport or driver’s license.

Another FAQ, “Which products are prohibited or restricted for sale on TikTok Shop?” explains: “Approval is required for sellers to sell any products listed in TikTok Shop Restricted Products Guidelines (non-exhaustive examples include Beauty & Personal Care and Food & Beverage). Sellers should also comply with the terms of TikTok Shop Restricted Products Guidelines.”

There are over 150 million monthly active TikTok users in the US, according to WooCommerce’s announcement citing TikTok internal data from March.

There are over 61billion views on #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt (TikTok Internal Data, Global, July 2023), and 61% of TikTok users have engaged in ecommerce behaviors on the platform (TikTok Marketing Science Global Shopping Ad Products Study 2022 conducted by Material).

WooCommerce is open source, ecommerce platform built on WordPress and owned by Automattic. US merchants interested in being early adopters of TikTok Shop can register their interest via the TikTok Shop / WooCommerce beta program on WooCommerce.com.