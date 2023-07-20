Walmart Discounts Membership Program for Those on Government Assistance

Walmart is offering discounts on its membership program to those on government assistance. Walmart+ is similar to Amazon Prime and offers free shipping and other benefits to paying members. On Thursday, Walmart launched Walmart+ Assist, a program that offers customers on government assistance 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ paid membership plan.

“With Walmart+ Assist, qualifying government assistance recipients can always get a W+ membership for just $6.47/month or $49/year—that’s half off,” according to the website. Existing members who qualify and sign up will receive a prorated refund and the new price will start immediately.

Walmart also noted it was one of the first retailers to begin taking part in the USDA’s SNAP Online Purchase pilot in 2019. “The multi-year rollout allows customers to pay with their SNAP benefits online, giving them access to conveniences like pickup and delivery. With the recent addition of Alaska into the program, Walmart is now the first retailer to accept SNAP benefits online in all 50 states.”

CNBC reported on Thursday’s news, “For Walmart, the move could help capture and retain the swath of shoppers who may be quicker to skip or cancel services with recurring fees or turn to another retailer like a dollar store. Walmart has not disclosed total Walmart+ subscribers, but said about a quarter of its members get government assistance.”