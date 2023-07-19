A UPS Strike Would Disrupt Ecommerce Deliveries

The threat of a UPS strike has been looming, and with the union contract expiring on July 31st and the two sides blaming each other for walking away from discussions, things have gotten grim. But on Wednesday, the parties said they would return to the negotiating table next week.

As International Bridge pointed out, a strike would have serious consequences for online sellers: “Delays in package deliveries could frustrate customers, especially during peak seasons like back-to-school and holidays. For businesses, this could result in dissatisfied customers, negative reviews, and potential loss of future sales.”

UPS issued the following statement on July 19: “We are pleased to be back at the negotiating table next week to resolve the few remaining open issues. We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country.”

The union had a different spin on Wednesday’s development, posting an update with the headline, “UPS Bows to Teamster Pressure, Negotiations to Resume Next Week.” It said over 340,000 UPS Teamster delivery and warehouse logistics workers nationwide were fighting for a new five-year agreement.

The Guardian reported that UPS is the largest private shipping company in the US, and just behind the US Postal Service as the largest delivery company.

UPS handles about a fourth of all packages in the US, according to the Guardian, having shipped 5.2 billion parcels in 2022, ahead of rival FedEx’s 4.1 billion packages.