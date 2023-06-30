Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Bonanza Makes Lending Program Accessible to More Sellers

Ina Steiner
Bonanza
Bonanza Makes Lending Program Accessible to More Sellers

Online marketplace Bonanza launched a lending program for sellers shortly after Quincy Faison acquired online marketplace Bonanza in March. This week, it lowered the minimum requirements, making it accessible to more lower-volume sellers.

When the program launched in April, the program was available to sellers who generated $10,000/month in revenue across all selling channels with a minimum credit score of 550.

On Thursday, Bonanza announced the program is now available to sellers who generate $4,000/month in revenue across all selling platforms with a minimum credit score of 550.

In its announcement, the company said it had received a high volume of loan applications when it first launched the program. “We’ve heard from many of you that your business, though successful, did not meet the sales volume requirements for Amazon Business Lending. We believe you will find Bonanza Lending to be an excellent fit for your needs.”

You can find more information about the program and the new criteria on the Bonanza blog.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply