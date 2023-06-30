USPS Transition to Ground Advantage Runs into Minor Technical Issues

On June 25, the US Postal Service updated its software ahead of changes that go into effect on July 9, 2023. But on Friday (June 30), it revealed it had run into some technical issues in preparing its system (PostalOne! System eVS) on Sunday for the transition away from First Class Package and Parcel Select to the new “USPS Ground Advantage” service.

The USPS detailed three issues in the bulletin and how it’s handling them, and it stated:

“Our IT teams are currently investigating the issues and plan to resolve these issues on July 2, 2023. Display issues on other eVS reports related to USPS Ground Advantage instead of First-Class Package Service, will be resolved as a part of the July 9, 2023 Release.”

Since the bulletin appears targeted towards large mailers and perhaps postage providers, it appears online sellers don’t need to be too concerned or take action.

However, the issues that cropped up serve as a reminder that the July 9th software update includes more than simple price changes, and it seems prudent for shippers to be extra careful in checking all matters related to USPS shipping and billing between June 25th through the week of July 9th in case other issues arise.

The USPS already issued a grace period in a nod to the potential confusion over the pending launch of USPS Ground Advantage: it will accept all legacy products without penalty or assessment through September 30, 2023. The grace period will also allow for the receipt of parcels already in transit for delivery at the time of the implementation of USPS Ground Advantage on July 9th.