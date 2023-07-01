eBay to Hold Next ‘Collectors Camp’ during MLB All Star Week

eBay’s second “Collectors Camp” event will take place in Seattle in time for baseball’s MLB All-Star week this month. eBay Vice President of Collectibles Gene Cook took to social media platform LinkedIn to describe the inaugural event held in June during NBA Draft week and to announce the second camp.

eBay Collectors Camps, announced in June, offer special training sessions for buyers and sellers of sports trading cards. eBay’s Cook said the events are designed to level up participants’ collecting skills with eBay’s suite of tools and services, including the eBay vault, Price Guide, Collection and Authenticity Guarantee.

In addition to shooting hoops during the basketball trading-card camp in June, Cook said, “We also had some legendary basketball trading cards and memorabilia at the event that fans could get up close with, showcasing the unmatched inventory that everyone from rookie to experienced collectors can shop via eBay.” He added in his LinkedIn post, “I now have Mikal and Sabrina cards headed to the eBay vault!”

Cook returned to eBay in the fall of 2022 after having first worked at eBay between 2003 and 2015, leaving just prior to the breakup of eBay and PayPal. He heads Collectibles globally, one of eBay’s priorities as part of its “focus category” strategy.