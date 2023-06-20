Request an Exception if You Don’t Want eBay to Publish Your Address

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is going full steam ahead on enforcing a new law that takes effect next week that requires marketplaces to disclose sellers’ names and full addresses to their buyers.

Last week, eBay sent the following email to some sellers informing them that they must request an exception if they don’t wish eBay to publish their full address (the subject line read: “Check for an exception to sharing your full address with buyers”):

Learn about what we’ll need to share with buyers

Hi (redacted),

Beginning June 27, 2023, the new INFORM Consumers Act requires marketplaces like eBay to provide certain sellers’ name or company name and full physical address to their buyers in purchase confirmation emails and order details. Specifically, this requirement applies to high-volume sellers like you who have both reached $20,000 in annual gross revenue and sold 200 or more new-condition items.

We appreciate your dedication to selling on eBay and wanted to let you know there are two exceptions to this new requirement you may qualify for:

If your address is your residential address, only your state and country will be shown.

If you use a different address for product returns, then that return address will be displayed.

Just click the link below to request an exception in a few quick steps.

Request an exception

You can also request an exception by navigating to your personal/business info in your account settings within My eBay. If you think the above exceptions may apply to you, please take some time to put in a request before this new law goes into effect on June 27. We appreciate your patience as we help you navigate these changes.

For more information how the INFORM Consumers Act applies to you as an eBay seller, visit our dedicated page in the Seller Center.

If you have any questions or concerns, just get in touch. We’re here to help.

Thanks for being part of the eBay community.

In what appears to be a mistake, the eBay letter the reader forwarded to us (above) cites an FTC definition of high-volume sellers as those who have reached $20,000 in annual gross revenue and sold 200 or more new-condition items; the new law uses a dollar threshold of $5,000, not $20,000. It’s not clear if some sellers maybe caught off-guard if they relied on that higher threshold cited by eBay. (And it’s not clear if eBay sent the notice to sellers whose annual GMV was between $5,000 and $20,000.)

In December, eBay had praised passage of the law in part because it avoided a patchwork of state laws.

Unless Congress delays enforcement as some sellers petitioned it to do over issues they experienced getting verified on Amazon, the FTC must enforce the law beginning June 27, 2023, which it made clear in a notice on its website (hat tip to Pymnts.com).

The FTC also revealed that it sent letters to 50 online marketplaces nationwide notifying them about their obligation to comply with the INFORM Consumers Act. However, the FTC said the letters to marketplaces were “informational” and that it would not release the names of the recipients. The letter is available on the FTC website, but it also redacted the date it sent the letter.

Given the fact that it’s the sellers’ physical addresses that the marketplaces will be publishing, it seems warranted to disclose which platforms the FTC deems must be compliant. Does the FTC consider marketplaces’ privacy more important than the privacy of individuals and small businesses?

Here’s the latest announcement and seller reaction on Amazon.com.