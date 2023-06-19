Marketplaces to Host Seller Conferences This Fall

eBay and Amazon are holding seller conferences in September, and Poshmark will hold its annual in-person PoshFest event in October. eBay Open will take place virtually on September 27-29, and Amazon Accelerate will take place in-person in Seattle on September 13-14, 2023.

The 3-day eBay Open event will include seller-led sessions, category breakouts, keynotes, networking opportunities – and eBay will also have an expanded sponsor expo.

This year, eBay will also hold in-person “Studio” kick-off events as part of the eBay Open conference on Tuesday, September 26 in four cities: Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Phoenix.

General registration for eBay Open will open on August 1, but sellers can sign up to get early access on July 31, including reserving a spot for the in-person eBay Open Studios.

The Amazon Accelerate conference will kick off with some pre-conference activities on September 12, with the main event on September 13 and 14 at the Seattle Convention Center. The full conference agenda will be available in late August.

Amazon Accelerate is “an opportunity for sellers to learn about our latest tools and innovations, speak with Amazon experts, and network with other selling partners to fuel their business growth” and is for anyone interested in or currently selling on Amazon.

Attending virtually is free includes a live broadcast of all General sessions and a select number of breakout sessions.

In-person registration is $599 ($499 until July 10), which includes networking events, Accelerate Pavilion, hands-on training sessions, and one-to-one Seller Cafe appointments.

Poshmark is holding its annual 2-day PoshFest event in October. A spokesperson told EcommerceBytes the “fashion and entrepreneurship conference” gathers hundreds of Poshmark resellers and is taking place in San Diego this year on October 12-13.

PoshFest 2023 will be an in-person event and not virtual, though it will broadcast select sessions. It will make ticket pricing and programming information available “soon.”