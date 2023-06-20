eBay Collectors Camps Will Train Hobbyists to Become Better Collectors and Even Pro Sellers

eBay is holding special training sessions to bring attention its trading cards category and attract buyers and entice them to become sellers as well. Participants in eBay Collectors Camps will receive training from experts, with the first event to kick off in New York during NBA Draft week with Brooklyn Nets’ Mikal Bridges and local eBay seller Piece of the Game.

eBay said the term “NBA” was searched over 8,000 times per hour on eBay globally in 2022.

eBay’s Gene Cook said the marketplace had the tools and services to help sports fans acquire the skills necessary to build a valuable collection, which can normally take many years. Cook is eBay Vice President of Collectibles.

“We see surges in interest for collectibles timed to major sports moments, like the NBA Draft and MLB All-Star Game, since collectors are always on the hunt for the next Jordan or Jeter,” Cook said in Tuesday’s eBay announcement. “eBay created Collectors Camp to fuel this passion, giving enthusiasts the opportunity to connect with each other and the athletes they admire.”

The announcement also said the eBay Collectors Camps would provide the insights, tools and strategy for hobbyists and sports fans to move from a “casual weekend hobbyist to a more serious collector, investor or even professional seller.”

Collectibles is one of eBay’s “focus” categories where it has invested in new features and marketing spend to give them a boost. In the announcement, eBay touted “cutting-edge tools” for hobby shop owners and enthusiasts, including the eBay vault, Authenticity Guarantee, Price Guide and Collection, which it said “enable smarter buying, selling and trading decisions.”

The first eBay Collectors Camp event will take place at The Post Bushwick (53 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn, NY), June 21-22 from 3-7pm ET.

A curated collection of merchandise will become available for sale on eBay.com on June 21. (The link currently redirects to eBay’s home page.)