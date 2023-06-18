The Latest Addition to the eBay Authenticity Guarantee Program: Children’s Sneakers

eBay said more people are buying branded and designer children’s sneakers, so it added kids’ shoes to its Authenticity Guarantee program. On eBay’s website, it explains that sneakers must have a minimum price of $75 (along with other eligibility criteria), except for sneakers listed in the baby shoes category, where eligibility starts at $100.

The authentication program is part of eBay’s focus category strategy and is available in Sneakers, Handbags, Watches, Jewelry, Trading Cards – and most recently, streetwear (urban fashion).

In last week’s announcement, eBay said it was continuing to expand Authenticity Guarantee eligibility to cover more sneaker brands, models, and price points. “We’ll let you know about further updates as they come,” it said.

Sellers can learn more about eBay Authenticity Guarantee in all categories where the program is offered by visiting the landing page on eBay.com (which has yet to add information about streetwear). As it states on the page describing the program for the Sneakers category,” shoppers can “check listings for the “Authenticity Guarantee” blue check mark badge to see if Eligible Items from a particular seller are included at this time.”