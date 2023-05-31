eBay Seeks Street Cred with Expansion of Authenticity Guarantee

eBay told a fashion magazine it will expand Authenticity Guarantee to urban fashion, saying searches for “streetwear” were up nearly 100 percent year-over-year globally, adding it would continue to expand its authentication program globally and to additional categories.

eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee landing page explains how the program works for current categories: Sneakers, Handbags, Watches, Jewelry, and Trading Cards. “Items with the Authenticity Guarantee checkmark automatically go through our authentication process, so you know you’re getting exactly what’s described in the listing,” it explains.

It makes a point of noting that Authenticity Guarantee “is independent from, and not associated with, any brands sold on eBay.”

On a new page describing Authenticity Guarantee for streetwear, eBay explains the process in a FAQs section, including the following:

What happens at the authenticator?

Upon receiving the streetwear clothing item, eBay’s authentication team first verifies that the contents are consistent with listing details.

Next, a multi-point, physical inspection is performed for authenticity. This process includes thorough physical inspection of the garment’s structure, materials, tags, and logos. The packaging and accessories are also reviewed for authenticity. Please note even if your streetwear clothing item is listed as “New with tags,” the item or the packaging may have minor flaws due to aging, manufacturing flaws, or defects that are uncontrollable by the seller.

Finally, an eBay Authenticity Guarantee QR tag is attached to the garment and programmed with the unique details of each product.

What is the eBay Authenticity Guarantee tag?

An eBay Authenticity Guarantee tag will be attached to each streetwear item once it has been verified by our authentication team. The Authenticity Guarantee tag is fastened to the garment and activated with our digital stamp of authenticity and customized with the product details. By scanning the QR tag with your smartphone, you will receive a prompt and be able to view the authenticity report of your streetwear item. The tag also makes it easy to re-list it in the future.

eBay said it has a team of professionally trained authenticators who will inspect and verify each streetwear item “utilizing detailed, physical inspection and advanced technical equipment in a state-of-the-art facility.”

eBay also has a landing page specifically for sellers looking for information about its authentication program, selling it as “no risk, big reward” with no cost to sellers (“eBay covers all costs of the authentication process.”)