Tuesday Update on eBay Shipping Labels Glitch

An eBay moderator provided a response to sellers on Tuesday morning related to a shipping labels glitch. Reports came in on Monday from sellers who purchased shipping labels but were unable to download them, rendering them useless.

A seller who reported the glitch on Monday on Ecommerce EKG explained:

“eBay labels is now, at 12:18 PDT, taking your money for labels but not downloading labels, you cannot print them. You cannot download anywhere, no Email stating label purchased but Ebay got your money. Get a message saying problems-come back later.”

The eBay moderator acknowledged the problem Tuesday morning in a thread on the eBay discussion boards:

There was no response from eBay to sellers who reported the issue on another thread on the eBay discussion boards.

Despite the reports of a shipping glitch, the eBay System Status dashboard showed a green checkmark under “Shipping,” indicating no problems. Sellers who use third-party shipping software to generate labels did not appear to be having problems.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

