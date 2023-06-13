Tuesday Update on eBay Shipping Labels Glitch

An eBay moderator provided a response to sellers on Tuesday morning related to a shipping labels glitch. Reports came in on Monday from sellers who purchased shipping labels but were unable to download them, rendering them useless.

A seller who reported the glitch on Monday on Ecommerce EKG explained:

“eBay labels is now, at 12:18 PDT, taking your money for labels but not downloading labels, you cannot print them. You cannot download anywhere, no Email stating label purchased but Ebay got your money. Get a message saying problems-come back later.”

The eBay moderator acknowledged the problem Tuesday morning in a thread on the eBay discussion boards:

There was no response from eBay to sellers who reported the issue on another thread on the eBay discussion boards.

Despite the reports of a shipping glitch, the eBay System Status dashboard showed a green checkmark under “Shipping,” indicating no problems. Sellers who use third-party shipping software to generate labels did not appear to be having problems.