An eBay moderator provided a response to sellers on Tuesday morning related to a shipping labels glitch. Reports came in on Monday from sellers who purchased shipping labels but were unable to download them, rendering them useless.
A seller who reported the glitch on Monday on Ecommerce EKG explained:
“eBay labels is now, at 12:18 PDT, taking your money for labels but not downloading labels, you cannot print them. You cannot download anywhere, no Email stating label purchased but Ebay got your money. Get a message saying problems-come back later.”
The eBay moderator acknowledged the problem Tuesday morning in a thread on the eBay discussion boards:
There was no response from eBay to sellers who reported the issue on another thread on the eBay discussion boards.
Despite the reports of a shipping glitch, the eBay System Status dashboard showed a green checkmark under “Shipping,” indicating no problems. Sellers who use third-party shipping software to generate labels did not appear to be having problems.
One thought on “Tuesday Update on eBay Shipping Labels Glitch”
the self proclaimed greatest tech company fails again