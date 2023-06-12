Auctane Shipping Software Acquires Returns-Automation Solution

Auctane acquired the assets of Return Rabbit, which helps online sellers automate the returns process while encouraging customers to exchange products rather than return them for a refund.

Auctane, which operates a portfolio of shipping software including ShipStation, Stamps.com, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipWorks, Metapack, and Endicia, said in Monday’s announcement that the acquisition would complement its strong portfolio of multi-carrier shipping solutions by equipping ecommerce merchants with an intuitive, adaptable returns management offering.

A spokesperson for the company told EcommerceBytes Auctane’s goal was to help merchants better understand the reason their customers make returns and offer smart suggestions for exchanges that help preserve sales.

Return Rabbit will sit alongside Auctane’s portfolio of brands, she said. “This acquisition continues to highlight Auctane’s commitment to enhancing end-to-end delivery experiences for merchants around the world.”

A video on YouTube explains how the service works:

“Returns are a hassle for you, and your shoppers – but not anymore! With Return Rabbit, they’re hare-raisingly easy. We automate the entire returns and exchange process while delivering a seamless, branded experience. Plus, we cater to all shipping methods: QR code, in-store drop off, carrier pick up, you name it. Enjoy a return solution that’s easy to manage and enables you to retain more revenue by winning more exchanges. Utilize ROI-based reporting to increase your bottom line. Our robust analytics dashboard gives you a 360 degree view of your returns data. Leverage shopper buying behavior, provide tailored product recommendations, and win more exchanges with REX, Return Rabbit’s smart recommendation engine. Start driving ROI on returns and download Return Rabbit today.”

Auctane, whose new CEO Albert Ko started on Monday, is significantly raising its monthly subscription plans and is also initiating a new flat monthly fee for sellers who use their own negotiated carrier rates or use carriers not supported by ShipStation, including FedEx and Amazon Buy Shipping, as EcommerceBytes reported a week ago.