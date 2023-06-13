eBay Tool Personalizes Recommendations and Offers Customized Product Advice

eBay Germany is using a third-party service from Boston-based Zoovu to offer personalized recommendations and customized product advice to shoppers.

A press release from Zoovu via Businesswire on Tuesday explained: “When searching for products, customers are often presented with dozens or even thousands of options. Without in-depth product knowledge or a personal salesperson to help narrow the selection, online shoppers often feel overwhelmed and unsure about choosing the right product. This can lead to poor decisions and declining customer satisfaction, which in turn can result in abandoned shopping carts and ultimately declining sales.”

Zoovu uses “semantic data enrichment” so eBay.de can quickly standardize, structure and enrich with customer-specific context to product information from different sellers.

“Through intelligent product data, eBay.de is able to present buyers with consistent and reliable recommendations through its digital shopping assistants, as well as accurately reflect key quality categories such as “new,” “used,” and “refurbished.” This improves the customer’s buying experience and makes it easier to decide on the right products.”

The press release quoted eBay Germany Project Manager Tina Endres: “E-commerce is at a crucial turning point, where it is now relatively easy for retailers to set up an online store and process transactions. But for customers, finding the right product that meets their individual needs is often confusing and increasingly difficult. By integrating Zoovu into our customer journey, we offer our customers significant added value. We enable them to have an efficient and personalized shopping experience.”

Zoovu describes itself as a “platform for discovery and e-commerce experiences helps companies like Microsoft, 3M, LEGO, Dyson, and Einhell increase average customer engagement by 98%, conversion rate by 211%, and average order value by 47%. The AI-powered platform structures and enriches product content to enable powerful digital experiences such as intelligent search, digital buying advice, and product configurators to guide, advise, and persuade millions of customers worldwide.”