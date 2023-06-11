Sponsored Link
Amazon Sellers Can Add Videos to Product Pages

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon encouraged sellers to add video to their product pages, even if they aren’t brand-registered. “You can now add video content to your product pages if you’ve been selling on Amazon for three months or longer,” it announced on Friday. “Adding video content can help you boost sales, improve conversion, and decrease returns.”

Sellers must have a history of selling on Amazon for at least three months – key in the announcement: “Both brand-registered and non-brand-registered sellers can add videos.”

It’s clear Amazon sees value in video, calling it a core part of the shopping experience. “Customers use video to discover products, make informed purchasing decisions, and engage with creators and communities they trust.”

Some suggested types of videos: product demonstrations, installation guides, and set-up videos.

A few sellers asked questions in the comments section of the Amazon announcement. One asked if sellers could upload video with music and asked if they could upload videos that included their TikTok watermark handle.

