Bonanza Eliminates Shipping Label Fee, Offers Lower USPS Rates

Bonanza upgraded its shipping label program in what the online marketplace called the first in a series of upgrades. “With these improvements, we make it simple for you to fulfill your orders from within your Bonanza account at the lowest rates,” it told sellers in Thursday’s announcement.

Bonanza said it now offered the lowest USPS shipping rates on the market, making it more affordable for shoppers to purchase items. It also removed the current shipping label fee it had been charging sellers.

However, the announcement came with a caveat: “At the time of this first update, you may notice there are features missing. Fear not! USPS add-ons, such as insurance, hidden postage, delivery confirmation, signature required, signature confirmation, and international shipping labels will be reintroduced very soon. Our team is working hard behind the scenes to bring these back and introduce new features.”

Bonanza also informed sellers that it planned future program enhancements, including expanded carrier options, offering return labels, improved tracking capabilities, and a bulk shipment processing feature.

Bonanza first added shipping-label capability in 2014.