eBay Announces Marquee Auctions Coming June 12th

eBay announced it will run its first ever “Marquee Auctions” event that will run between June 12 – 22, 2023. The auctions will be monthly events auctioning listings from select sellers of trading cards, one of its focus categories. eBay made the announcement on Twitter, posting:

“To celebrate the #NBAFinals 🏀 we’re featuring the most ELITE lineup of NBA trading cards on our first-ever Marquee Auction! It will showcase highly valuable, rare basketball cards from our top, trusted eBay sellers.

“Don’t miss out – auction starts June 12 through June 22!”

The card eBay included with the tweet read as follows:

eBay Marquee Auctions

June 12 – 22

Introducing eBay’s Marquee Auctions, monthly auctions featuring the most highly coveted trading cards from top and trusted eBay sellers. To launch, this month, shop our most elite assortment of basketball trading cards.

Coming Soon

Clicking the tweet took visitors to the “Sports Trading Cards & Accessories” page on eBay.com, with nothing about the special auctions as of yet.

eBay has been hosting “live” auctions, it’s not certain whether the Marquee Auctions will take place as traditional eBay auctions or in the new live auction format on mobile.

