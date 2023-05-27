Sponsored Link
Clock Is Ticking for Sellers Who Built Tools Using Amazon MWS

Sellers who built tools using Amazon’s legacy MWS API program to interface with the marketplace have until August 31st to adapt to the discontinuation of the program to avoid disruption to their business automation.

With Amazon MWS (Marketplace Web Service), sellers could build applications for their seller account – for example, apps that look up products for sale, download orders for fulfillment, confirm shipment, and schedule and receive reports.

But beginning August 31st, sellers must migrate from MWS to SP-API, or else replace their app with a third-party app, for Merchant Fulfillment, Orders, and Reports API sections.

Effective April 1, 2024, all other remaining MWS API sections will be discontinued. More information is available on the Amazon Services website.

“Using SP-API will help you grow your business through increased selling efficiency, reduced labor requirements, and improved response time to customers,” Amazon told sellers in this week’s announcement.

Amazon advised sellers to go to its Selling Partner Appstore to find “vetted, high-quality third-party apps” to replace their existing MWS integrations.

Sellers who never built their own applications using Amazon APIs to exchange data between themselves and Amazon’s systems need not worry.

