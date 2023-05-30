Sellers Can Now Buy Domestic Shipping Labels on Walmart

Walmart added new functionality that lets sellers purchase shipping labels for domestic orders on its marketplace. Ship with Walmart (SWW) was previously available only for cross-border orders.

The feature is standard on other major marketplaces, offering sellers reduced shipping rates and integrating with their platforms. Walmart SWW currently offers FedEx and USPS shipping. Sellers can only purchase a shipping label through Walmart for orders that are in an unshipped status, it noted.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Walmart told sellers, “Now, it’s easier than ever to purchase discounted FedEx and USPS shipping labels, estimate shipping rates, and compare services and carriers—all directly within Seller Center,” and it referred sellers to the Help page “Buy Shipping Labels in Seller Center” on the Walmart website.

Walmart also announced Automated Shipping Settings: “Now there’s no need to manually set transit times in your shipping settings. With our new automation feature, Walmart automatically generates transit times based on your warehouse zip code, carrier service and your customer’s address. Bridge the gap between estimated and actual delivery dates and provide more precise shipping information for all your items.” It noted the automated settings support UPS, USPS and FedEx only, “for the time being.”

Walmart will be holding a Shipping Solutions webinar on June 7th that will cover Ship with Walmart, Expedited Delivery, Automated Shipping Templates or Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS).

Walmart’s notice to sellers also included additional news, such as informing sellers it would be attending the Retail and Innovation Conference & Expo (RICE) on June 13-15 in Chicago.

Two executives will speak at a session called, “Building the Future of Retail & Commerce: The Evolution of Walmart’s Store No. 8” – Dominique Essig, General Manager of Conversational Commerce, and Jaya Balasubramaniam, Vice President of Incubation, Strategy, and Operations. Karima Popatia, General Manager of Apparel Marketplace, and Bo Woloszyn, Senior Manager, Digital Strategy Corporate Affairs, will also be speaking at the June event.