Ina Steiner
Walmart
Walmart Marketplace Tightens Window for Uploading Tracking

Walmart Marketplace automatically cancels orders and refunds customers in cases where third-party sellers have failed to provide valid tracking information. The company is shortening the time it gives sellers to upload valid tracking.

Walmart’s Auto-Cancelled Orders policy currently states in part:

“Walmart will cancel Marketplace orders and refund the customer if valid tracking is not provided and the order has not been updated to a Shipped status by the 6th calendar day after the Estimated Ship Date (ESD) (ESD + 6 calendar days).”

Walmart recently informed sellers it is changing the policy from 6 days to 4 days, effective June 6th:

“Important changes to the Automatic Order Cancellation Policy
On June 6, we will be reverting our automatic cancellation window from 6 days post-Estimated Ship Date (ESD) to the original 4 days. Please provide customers with valid tracking information by ESD and no later than 4 calendar days after ESD. Orders not shipped 4 days post-ESD will be automatically canceled and negatively impact your cancellation performance metrics.”

Walmart’s notice to sellers also included additional news – it will soon release a new Item Spec update designed to enhance the Item Setup and Maintenance process; and Seller Center is now available in Chinese.

