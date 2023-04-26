eBay and Amazon Tweet IP Programs on World Intellectual Property Day

At precisely 9 am on April 26, dubbed “World Intellectual Property Day,” eBay and Amazon each published tweets touting their respective programs designed to help rightsholders protect their brands.

eBay linked to a page with information about its VeRO program (Verified Rights Owner Program) featuring the message, “Protect your IP rights and make sure you’re compliant.” The page also lists participants in the program.

Today we join @WIPO in celebrating World Intellectual Property Day. eBay works hard to help protect intellectual property rights, and encourages use of our VeRO program to report violations. Learn more about our VeRO program at https://t.co/8Itfy3sRFa. https://t.co/lquvQoGL8f — eBay Main Street (@ebaymainstreet) April 26, 2023

Amazon linked to a page describing programs “that help protect trademarks, copyrights, patents, and more.” The page featured the message, “Let’s protect the brand you built. You’ve put everything into building your brand. Let’s work together to protect it” and linked to Amazon Brand Registry.

Amazon celebrates innovation on #WorldIPDay and every day. Learn more about our programs that help protect trademarks, copyrights, patents, and more: https://t.co/IHkMS0GsjC pic.twitter.com/N1wpBbQ3wW — Sell on Amazon (@Sell_on_Amazon) April 26, 2023

eBay also embedded a YouTube video it had published last May describing the VeRO program.

While Etsy was not in sync with its rivals in tweeting about IP rights on Wednesday morning, it has its own IP reporting portal. It also has written extensively about issues around Intellectual Property, including a guide it published last year called, “The Ultimate Guide to Intellectual Property.”

Feel free to leave a comment about the challenges you’ve encountered as a seller and the resources you’ve used to protect your brand and defend yourself against companies who overreach with IP claims to limit competition.