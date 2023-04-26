At precisely 9 am on April 26, dubbed “World Intellectual Property Day,” eBay and Amazon each published tweets touting their respective programs designed to help rightsholders protect their brands.
eBay linked to a page with information about its VeRO program (Verified Rights Owner Program) featuring the message, “Protect your IP rights and make sure you’re compliant.” The page also lists participants in the program.
Amazon linked to a page describing programs “that help protect trademarks, copyrights, patents, and more.” The page featured the message, “Let’s protect the brand you built. You’ve put everything into building your brand. Let’s work together to protect it” and linked to Amazon Brand Registry.
eBay also embedded a YouTube video it had published last May describing the VeRO program.
While Etsy was not in sync with its rivals in tweeting about IP rights on Wednesday morning, it has its own IP reporting portal. It also has written extensively about issues around Intellectual Property, including a guide it published last year called, “The Ultimate Guide to Intellectual Property.”
Feel free to leave a comment about the challenges you’ve encountered as a seller and the resources you’ve used to protect your brand and defend yourself against companies who overreach with IP claims to limit competition.
One thought on “eBay and Amazon Tweet IP Programs on World Intellectual Property Day”
eBay wouldnt know what copyright is – if it bit them on the posterior.
eBay is FULL of fakes, copies and replicas – with some listings stating so in the description.
eBay (being who they are and their powerlust for money, routinely ignore US trade law AND copyright law.
Such as:
The first sale doctrine, codified at 17 U.S.C. § 109, provides that an individual who knowingly purchases a copy of a copyrighted work from the copyright holder receives the right to sell, display or otherwise dispose of that particular copy, notwithstanding the interests of the copyright owner.
eBay ROUTINELY removes items at the request of rights holders because the makers “dont recognize the seller as a “dealer” so there for “the product OF COURSE must be fake”. So much for eBays fake VERO dept.
Amazon isnt much better. Despite their statements otherwise – they routinely BLOCK and harass sellers (its the Benjamins baby)
Amazon First Sale Doctrine
The first sale doctrine says that every buyer should have the right to resell an item as long as it remains the same. That’s why it’s okay for these sellers to display and resell items that are branded. They won’t be filed and get suspended for this.Jul 14, 2022
Asking EITHER of these 2 criminals for advise of this topic is beyond reason