How to Get Featured in Etsy Seller Spotlights and Beyond

Etsy is inviting sellers to submit their stories for a chance to be profiled in a seller spotlight feature or through other editorial opportunities, and it also shared other ways to get the attention of its marketing team.

Etsy set up a submission form via SurveyGizmo where it asks for some basic information (name, shop name, location) and whether the seller runs their business fulltime and solo or with employees or coworkers.

The form describes the areas where sellers can be featured and asks the seller to indicate their preferences, including the following:

Etsy Blog

Etsy Community Space

Etsy Seller Handbook

Etsy Social Media Channels

Etsy Success Podcast

Etsy asks sellers to share their stories by including answers to questions such as what inspired them to open an Etsy shop, what challenges they’ve overcome, and how Etsy income has impacted their household.

Etsy said it was also looking for meaningful seller stories and content to share with the press and on its social media channels and recommended sellers use the hashtags #EtsyWorkspace and #EtsyProcess on sites like Instagram.

Seller profiles featured in newspapers and magazines help Etsy with its branding and marketing efforts, something it understood from its beginning. In a July 2022 Etsy Seller Handbook post, it offered sellers tips on getting featured, where it stated, “With the aim of generating more sales throughout the marketplace, Etsy’s Merchandising team seeks out products that are relevant to each merchandising campaign.”