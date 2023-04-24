Amazon to Kick off Pet Day Deals on May 2nd, Prime Not Required

Amazon is holding its 2nd annual Pet Day next week, and unlike its Prime Day shopping events, customers don’t need to have a Prime membership in order to take advantage of the deals.

Amazon Pet Day is a 48-hour event that will run May 2 and 3rd in the US coinciding with National Pet Month, and Amazon will put thousands of products on sale.

An Amazon spokesperson was unable to share sales figures from last year’s events but confirmed that third party sellers will be participating this year.

All sellers with pet products or those applicable to pets/pet care can participate with the deal they choose.

All shoppers can participate in Pet Day – customers without a Prime membership can enjoy fast, free shipping on qualifying pet supply orders over $25 shipped by Amazon, the marketplace explained.

Amazon is also tying in the event to Prime Video, offering up to 50% savings on iconic pet movies and shows to Prime members. However, Prime Video movie deals will only be available to Prime members.

Amazon teamed up with celebrity Dolly Parton, who has a “Doggy Parton” line of apparel, toys and accessories, and will broadcast a special performance from the country music singer during the event.

In addition, PetIQ will be offering free vaccinations for dogs in select local markets (Seattle, San Jose, and Chicago), and Amazon Pets will donate over $100,000 to a number of local nonprofits that support animal welfare. See details on the About Amazon corporate blog.