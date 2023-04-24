eBay Announces Improved Shipping Discounts for Canadian Sellers

eBay will begin offering better discounts for sellers who use its system to print Canada Post shipping labels beginning Thursday, the marketplace announced today.

eBay told Canadian sellers that previously, those who used eBay Labels would receive Canada Post rates equivalent to the Solution for Small Business Level 1 discounts. Beginning April 27, all Canada Post shipping rates purchased on eBay Labels will be equivalent to Solution for Small Business Level 4 discounts.

In the announcement, eBay Canada included a table with price comparisons that show, for example, that the previous discount for Domestic Expedited Parcel was “up to 11%,” while the new discount will be “up to 32%.” eBay linked to more information on the Canada Post website.

eBay also noted in its post on the Seller Announcement Board that discounts vary based on the location of both buyer and seller, and tax and fuel surcharges may apply. Sellers discussed the new Canada Post rates on the eBay Canada seller discussion boards, with some wondering if the new rates would also apply to Shippo.