Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Etsy Also Improves Shipping Discounts for Canadian Sellers

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy Also Improves Shipping Discounts for Canadian Sellers

Etsy is offering better discounts for sellers who use its system to print Canada Post shipping labels, informing sellers the same day rival eBay made a similar announcement.

Etsy said sellers will receive deeper discounts on Canada Post Tracked Packet-USA rates when purchased through its shipping-label program.

“Canada Post Tracked Packet™-USA is the most commonly used mail class on Etsy offered by Canada Post for small and lightweight items (less than 2kg) going to the US from Canada,” Etsy wrote. “We’re excited to offer this mail class to Etsy sellers at a highly discounted rate of 20% to 40% off compared to Canada Post Solutions for Small Business rates.”

The new rates for Etsy sellers went into effect today, April 24.

To get the discounts, sellers must register for a Solutions for Small Business account with Canada Post or connect their existing account to their Etsy shop – see more on the Etsy Announcement Board post.

eBay made a similar (but not identical) announcement on Monday, telling its sellers that Canada Post shipping rates purchased on eBay Labels would be equivalent to Solution for Small Business Level 4 discounts, with the better rates available beginning on Thursday, April 27.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply