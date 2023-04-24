Etsy Also Improves Shipping Discounts for Canadian Sellers

Etsy is offering better discounts for sellers who use its system to print Canada Post shipping labels, informing sellers the same day rival eBay made a similar announcement.

Etsy said sellers will receive deeper discounts on Canada Post Tracked Packet-USA rates when purchased through its shipping-label program.

“Canada Post Tracked Packet™-USA is the most commonly used mail class on Etsy offered by Canada Post for small and lightweight items (less than 2kg) going to the US from Canada,” Etsy wrote. “We’re excited to offer this mail class to Etsy sellers at a highly discounted rate of 20% to 40% off compared to Canada Post Solutions for Small Business rates.”

The new rates for Etsy sellers went into effect today, April 24.

To get the discounts, sellers must register for a Solutions for Small Business account with Canada Post or connect their existing account to their Etsy shop – see more on the Etsy Announcement Board post.

eBay made a similar (but not identical) announcement on Monday, telling its sellers that Canada Post shipping rates purchased on eBay Labels would be equivalent to Solution for Small Business Level 4 discounts, with the better rates available beginning on Thursday, April 27.