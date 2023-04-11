eBay Expands Ads on Search Results Pages

eBay expanded the real estate it devotes to ads on search results pages, which it officially announced on Tuesday. “In addition to the top slots of search, Promoted Listings AdvancedBETA ads can now appear in three additional premium placements on the search results page,” it said.

With a total of seven placements spots, eBay said Promoted Listings AdvancedBETA ads have nearly double the opportunity to show up for each relevant query.

Promoted Listings Standard ads will also appear in the same Advanced slots in addition to other places on and off eBay. However, eBay explained, “Promoted Listings AdvancedBETA ads will continue to have preferred access to premium placements over Promoted Listings Standard ads.”

It’s easy to forget the difference between Standard and AdvancedBETA

Promoted Listings Standard solution is a cost-per sale solution (you only pay when your promoted item sells).

solution is a cost-per sale solution (you only pay when your promoted item sells). Promoted Listings AdvancedBETA is a cost-per-click offering (you pay for clicks, regardless of whether someone buys from you).

eBay offers a solution for auction listings called Promoted Listings Express (“your promoted auction can appear on similar listings’ pages so that it gets seen by more buyers”).

eBay also reminded sellers on Tuesday of its new dynamic ad rates for eBay Promoted Listings Standard ads. “Dynamic ad rate automatically adjusts your ad rate to match eBay’s daily suggestion,” while “fixed ad rate lets you manually select an ad rate that will not change unless edited.”