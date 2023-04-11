eBay Shipping Supplies Discontinues Vinyl Record Mailer

A seller informed us that eBay Shipping Supplies has discontinued vinyl record mailers, which are 12.5″ x 12.5″ x 1″ flat boxes for sending records. Presumably he’d been using his eBay Store shipping-supply coupon to get the boxes at a discount.

According to a screenshot he provided, the eBay Shipping Supplies vendor said there was a “relatively lower demand for this size box, which led to our decision to discontinue them.”

However, the vendor added: “The products we provide are based on guidance from eBay, as we are partnered in this venture they must approve all of our branded offers.”

The vendor apologized for the inconvenience, but the seller said the change was prompting him to move more of his items away from eBay and exclusively to rival marketplace Discogs.

A free shipping supply coupon is one of the perks offered for subscribing to an eBay Store, instituted in 2016 to soften the blow of a fee increase at the time. Over time, costs go up, but the perk remains the same, as we noted in 2019 in a blog post, “Is Inflation Eroding eBay Shipping-Supplies Perk?”

Feel free to weigh in below on whether you find the eBay Store shipping-supply coupon to be of value – how is the pricing, quality, and do they offer the selection you need? What’s your go-to item, and where else do you shop for supplies?