eBay Shipping Supplies Discontinues Vinyl Record Mailer

A seller informed us that eBay Shipping Supplies has discontinued vinyl record mailers, which are 12.5″ x 12.5″ x 1″ flat boxes for sending records. Presumably he’d been using his eBay Store shipping-supply coupon to get the boxes at a discount.
According to a screenshot he provided, the eBay Shipping Supplies vendor said there was a “relatively lower demand for this size box, which led to our decision to discontinue them.”
However, the vendor added: “The products we provide are based on guidance from eBay, as we are partnered in this venture they must approve all of our branded offers.”
The vendor apologized for the inconvenience, but the seller said the change was prompting him to move more of his items away from eBay and exclusively to rival marketplace Discogs.
A free shipping supply coupon is one of the perks offered for subscribing to an eBay Store, instituted in 2016 to soften the blow of a fee increase at the time. Over time, costs go up, but the perk remains the same, as we noted in 2019 in a blog post, “Is Inflation Eroding eBay Shipping-Supplies Perk?”
Feel free to weigh in below on whether you find the eBay Store shipping-supply coupon to be of value – how is the pricing, quality, and do they offer the selection you need? What’s your go-to item, and where else do you shop for supplies?
I used to use my quarterly coupon to buy those exact boxes, but that changed a year or two ago when the prices got so high that I can do so much better elsewhere even without the coupon savings! A lower demand? Hmm, now I wonder why that might be?
My daughter also uses those boxes for 12 x 12 paper. She does buy them off ebay as that supplier is close to twice the price on anything they pedal. Try one of the major suppliers they are almost 1/3 of the cost.
when I was selling vinyl I used Royal Mailers for my supplier. Excellent quality.
Tried a few different suppliers, the quality was junk