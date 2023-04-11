PayPal Updates Users on New Capabilities and Features

PayPal sent emails to users this week informing them of “capability and feature updates,” but the emails were customized depending on which services the recipients used. PayPal wrote, “We want to make you aware of recent changes that are relevant for your PayPal account,” and in a footer, it wrote, “You are receiving this email based on your unique account activity.”

One of the more interesting updates: PayPal will change invoices “to help your customers recognize and identify known merchants.”

The following are some of the provisions included in the emails users may have received:

Beginning April 4, 2023, we are beginning to rollout more ways for your customer to pay when you send an invoice using PayPal, including Venmo, Pay Later, and credit or debit card payments. Customers do not need an account with PayPal, and can choose to use their preferred payment method across 200+ countries and currencies. You can find more information on PayPal Invoicing and related fees online.

PayPal is improving how your payment request via PayPal Invoicing will be presented to your customer. Effective April 2023, emailed invoices will include additional merchant information, including your company logo (if present), and the transaction history between you and your customer. This will help your customers recognize and identify known merchants. There is no action needed as this will be an automatic update. You can find more information on PayPal Invoicing here.

Starting April 25, 2023, PayPal will offer Apple Pay on Website Payments Standard (WPS) in certain guest checkout experiences for eligible consumers. This feature will be automatically enabled as part of your existing WPS integration at no extra cost – included at your current PayPal rate.